Angela Lee's heart breaks for Uvalde, Texas school shooting victims

ONE women's atomweight champion Angela Lee took to social media to share her sadness over the tragic mass shooting that took place at a Uvalde, TX elementary school.

The act of domestic terrorism took the lives of 21 people including 19 children and two teachers, all of whom were part of the same classroom. Lee posted the following on her Instagram story:

“I still cannot believe how things like this can happen… My heart breaks for these poor innocent children, teachers, and their families. It is truly heartbreaking and devastating. This is unacceptable. We need to do more.”

Lee also posted a collage of the victims who were injured or killed in a senseless act of violence that has the entire world asking once again, ’Why did this happen?"

The event at Robb Elementary School was just days removed from another mass shooting that occurred at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, NY. 10 people were killed and three wounded when a gunman parked his vehicle outside the store, got out, and immediately began opening fire before entering the market. Both of the alleged shooters were 18-years-old.

Angela Lee is still the one and only ONE atomweight champion

ONE’s first and only women’s atomweight champion Angela Lee is still riding high off of her win over Stamp Fairtex at ONE X in March.

Lee has lived up to her ‘Unstoppable’ nickname by defeating all comers in ONE’s atomweight division. Debuting for the promotion in 2015, Lee ran through her first five opponents on the way to capturing the atomweight championship over Mei Yamaguchi.

In March, Lee successfully defended her title against the 2021 ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix champion Stamp Fairtex.

Fairtex earned the opportunity to challenge Lee after she shocked the world by defeating Indian wrestling superstar Ritu Phogat via first-round armbar. The Thai carried a fair amount of momentum into the bout with Lee, who had not competed for nearly two-and-a-half years at that point.

In the end, ring rust was a non-issue as Lee secured a second-round rear-naked choke submission to retain her title.

Watch the full fight below:

