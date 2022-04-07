Watch: Behind the scenes with Angela Lee before and after ONE X fight with Stamp Fairtex

ONE Championship recently released a very candid look at Angela Lee before and after her historic bout at ONE X. 'Unstoppable' can be seen a few days before her fight and a few hours after retaining her title in a classic comeback win.

However, as far as before-and-after videos go, this one's not what you'd expect. Mostly because we don't really see a difference in the complexion and mood of the champion before and after the fight. That's what makes Angela Lee such a great champion: nothing fazes her. Not even headlining the biggest martial arts event in history.

The only time you'll ever see 'Unstoppable' live up to her monicker is when she's raising hell inside the cage. The proud mother of Ava Marie was just as sweet and warm as she had always been seconds before the bout started and then seconds after the final bell rang.

The video shows how much of a great ambassador Lee is to the sport. From having a nice moment with her former rival Mei Yamaguchi to her almost sister-like relationship with her title challenger, Stamp Fairtex.

Watch the full behind-the-scenes video here:

"We should be lifting each other up" - Angela Lee on her budding friendship with ONE X opponent Stamp Fairtex

When asked about how friendly she was with ONE X opponent Stamp Fairtex leading up to their fight, Lee answered the question with the poise and grace of a champion:

"I think that's how it should be. Going into this massive event, you know, we were in the cover [of Tatler Magazine], featured together. I love that idea. I think that, you know, it's very important that on this platform we should be lifting each other up. Empowering one another. Because when one of us rises, we both rise together, you know. So, very happy with how the promo has been leading up to this event, you know, for our fight."

Lee and Stamp were featured as the cover story of Singapore Tatler Magazine as part of ONE Championship's promotional push for ONE X. Unlike most fight promos where fighters are facing each other guns out, the two were pictured together shoulder-to-shoulder, like comrades.

This subtle but powerful way of promoting martial arts is one of the reasons why ONE Championship is positively separating itself from the pack. They're grounded in martial arts philosophies like respect, honor, loyalty and integrity.

What better champion to epitomize all those traits than 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee?

