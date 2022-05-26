Watch: Stamp Fairtex shows durability by absorbing hard body shots

No doubt about it, ONE atomweight Grand Prix champion Stamp Fairtex is one of the toughest human beings on the planet. The former ONE Muay Thai and kickboxing champion can absorb shots that can easily KO anybody.

Boy, can she take it. The sound of the punches colliding with her midsection sounded like fastballs hitting hardwood. We can absolutely say that those shots can fold even the most hardened edurance athletes around.

Such hardening exercises, however, are commonplace in Muay Thai, especially in its home country of Thailand. Fighters regularly get their limbs and torsos tortured with sustained, deliberate blows in an effort to make them endure punishment in the ring.

It may sound primitive, but it's been embedded in the sport's culture as much as martial arts have been embedded in the country's indentity for many generations.

Stamp Fairtex has had one of the most successful transitions from Muay Thai to MMA

For someone who started young as a Muay Thai athlete, Stamp made a remarkable transition to MMA at the height of her kickboxing career.

Like another Muay Thai champion who has had a successful run in cage fighting, former ONE strawweight champ Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke, Stamp's ascent to the top was quick and steady.

In just three short years, Stamp has had a full-blown MMA career already. She avenged her only loss, scored surprising submission wins and had a championship belt sitting on her shoulder.

After suffering her first career MMA loss, a questionable submission finish against Alyona Rassohyna, Stamp Fairtex bounced back by beating the same fighter in a rematch.

After two more fights, Stamp had a Grand Prix silver belt sitting on her shoulder and a guaranteed title shot at ONE atomweight MMA queen Angela Lee.

Headlining the biggest and most high-profile event in martial arts history, ONE X, Stamp put on a show against one of the most dominant female MMA champions ever. Stamp gave Lee the most danger she's ever encountered at atomweight by unleashing a brutal left hook to the body.

The champion survived the early onslaught and bounced back in the second round, winning and submitting Stamp via rear-naked choke. Despite losing, the Fairtex fighter is just starting her MMA career and will surely become an MMA champion in the future. This is something Lee herself told Stamp after the fight.

For someone who has only been doing the sport for a short time, Stamp Fairtex did way more than those who have been doing it all their lives.

