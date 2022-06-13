"When your teammate win the fight" - Stamp Fairtex engages in a victorious gym dance

ONE Championship fan favorite Stamp Fairtex is always putting in work at the gym. That doesn't mean the ONE atomweight Grand Prix champion can't have a little fun with her gym mates in-between rigorous training sessions.

In a recent post on her official Instagram account, Stamp shared a video of herself and her teammates showing off a choreographed victory dance:

"When your teammate win the fight"

Anyone who is a fan of Stamp knows that the the former two-sport champion is a big fan of dancing, both at the gym and in the ONE circle.

With nearly 5,000 likes on Instagram already, it's clear that Stamp's supporters are also big fans of her dance numbers. Even former mixed martial artist-turned-actress Ritka Singh showed her appreciation.

She responded to the post by saying:

"The cutest group of fighters"

When Stamp isn't dancing in the gym or playing hilarious water-based pranks on her teammates, she is hard at work getting ready for her next opponent.

Her return to the ONE circle is yet to be announced, but Stamp believes in staying ready for the next challenge at all times. It's just a matter of time before the 'Stamp Dance' moves from the gym to the arena.

After her loss to Angela Lee at ONE X, what comes next for Stamp Fairtex?

Stamp Fairtex is one of the fastest rising stars in ONE Championship history. In her first two bouts, she made history capturing titles in both Muay Thai and kickboxing. With the goal of being the promotion's first three-sport champion, Stamp transitioned to mixed martial arts, seeing immediate success.

She won her first four bouts in MMA against notable opponents including Asha Roka and Bi Nguyen. That streak earned her a spot in the 2021 Atomweight World Grand Prix. Following wins over Alyona Rassohyna and Julie Mezabarba, she met 'The Indian Tigress' Ritu Phogat in the finals. Shocking the world, Stamp submitted Phogat in the second-round to earn a shot at division champion Angela Lee.

Unfortunately, Stamp came up short in her title bid with Lee at ONE X. Undeterred, she said that she hopes to continue fighting in MMA, but has not ruled out a move back to Muay Thai or kickboxing. Waiting for her could be rival Janet Todd, who will face Lara Fernandez for the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing championship at ONE 159.

Though it appears another MMA bout is on the horizon for Stamp Fairtex, a trilogy bout with Todd, especially with a title on the line, could be hard to turn down. With the series between the two at 1-1, fans would no doubt be thrilled to see a rubber match between two striking superstars.

