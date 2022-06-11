Stamp Fairtex predicts the winner of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix

ONE Atomweight Grand Prix champion Stamp Fairtex recently took a moment to discuss the current flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix that got underway at ONE 157 in May. While speaking to ONE Championship, Fairtex gave her thoughts on the opening round of the tournament.

“I believe all eight fighters did their best. Everyone was ready for a single-ticket scramble. They were all physically and mentally ready. That night, everyone put on amazing performances."

After discussing the semi-final round of the tournament, Fairtex broke down each bout and picked the fighters she believes will move onto the tournament final.

“For Rodtang [Jitmuangnon] and Savvas [Michael], I think Rodtang will win because he attacks better. The only way for Savvas to defeat Rodtang is to go toe-to-toe with him with a strong heart and be conscious of not falling into Rodtang’s game. In the Superlek [Kiatmoo9] vs. Walter [Goncalves] matchup, Walter’s style is very similar to Rodtang’s. In his last match against Rodtang, he lost unanimously. I think if he gets into Superlek’s shin zone, Superlek will have a chance to win, but if Walter can dominate his range, Walter probably wins. But I still prefer Superlek.”

Stamp Fairtex predicts Rodtang vs. Superlek for the ONE Muay Thai Grand Prix final

Like many ONE Championship fans, Fairtex is hoping for a Rodtang vs. Superlek final.

“I think Rodtang and Superlek will face each other in the final. It will be a very exciting match. This has been a highly anticipated match for a long time. If they meet in ONE, it would be fun to watch.”

In the end, Fairtex believes that the reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai champion will emerge victorious in the tournament finals.

“If I had to choose who would become the Grand Prix Champion, I would pick Rodtang because his style is more entertaining to fans and judges. But everything is uncertain. My hat is off to Rodtang because Rodtang is a true brawler, and he’s even more dangerous when wearing small gloves. His fists are more precise and sharper than everyone else’s.”

ONE Championship is yet to announce dates for the semi-final portion of the Muay Thai Grand Prix, but fans are eagerly anticipating the next round of the tournament. Do you agree with Stamp Fairtex's tournament prediction?

