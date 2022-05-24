"I don't want to think ahead" - Superlek Kiatmoo9 focuses on one fight at a time

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is already tabbed as one of the heavy favorites to win it all in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix. The striking phenom, however, isn’t keen on riding the hype.

The Thai superstar put on a strong performance against Taiki Naito to take the unanimous decision win in the quarterfinals of the Grand Prix at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot last Friday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

During his post-fight interview, Superlek said he’s aware that many fans are choosing him to become the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Champion.

Superlek, however, won’t let the hype get to his head. He’d rather focus on his semifinal match against Walter Goncalves. He said:

“I'm really glad to hear that. Especially from the fans and everyone, but still, I want to focus, one at a time, one fight at a time. I will go back, plan, and train. I don't want to think ahead on what's not happened yet, but I'm confident that I can do it.”

Outside of reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek is the most experienced fighter left in the tournament, boasting a 128-29-4 record. The 26-year-old is also a four-time Muay Thai world champion after winning titles for WBC Muay Thai and Lumpinee Stadium.

His ONE Championship career is also worthy of envy. The Kiatmoo9 Gym fighter is the No.2 contender in both the flyweight kickboxing and Muay Thai divisions, while holding a 5-1 record in the promotion.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 eyes a rematch with Ilias Ennahachi

Superlek Kiatmoo9 has run through the opposition in all but one of his six fights in ONE Championship.

The rampaging Thai striker could’ve been undefeated in ONE Championship if not for that title loss against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Ilias Ennahachi.

Superlek suffered a unanimous decision loss when he challenged Ennahachi for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title back in February 2021. It’s a defeat that Superlek badly wants to recover from and he’s hellbent on matching up against Ennahachi once again.

“Yes, for sure. I'm still waiting for Ilias. Even though I'm fighting in the World Grand Prix. This [a win over Ennahachi] is one of my goals.”

