"It was part of the plan" - Superlek Kiatmoo9 reveals successful game plan against Taiki Naito at ONE 157

Superlek Kiatmoo9 dismantled Taiki Naito perfectly at ONE 157 and showed why he is one of the favorites to win the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

The Thai star came out on fire to start his match with Naito, overwhelming his Japanese foe with an unforgiving barrage of strikes from the opening bell. His dominant performance left little doubt about the outcome of the match, with Superlek easily getting the nod from all the judges for a unanimous decision victory.

With the win, the No.2-ranked flyweight in the ONE Super Series Muay Thai division advanced to the tournament's semifinal round, where he'll face Walter Goncalves.

During the post-fight interview, Superlek Kiatmoo9 shared that the relentless attack to start the contest was all part of their game plan. Despite the impressive win though, the 26-year-old was hard on himself for not getting the knockout finish.

Superlek said:

“Yes, it was part of the plan. The plan was to start with a lot of strikes, and I wanted to get the KO. Though I’m not too much impressed with the performance tonight because I didn’t get the KO I wanted.”

Superlek Kiatmoo9 has his eyes on the prize

ONE Championship’s flyweight Muay Thai division has one of the most exciting rosters in the promotion, and the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix showed just how intense the competition can be.

Fellow ONE Super Series fighter Liam Harrison was spot on in predicting that Superlek Kiatmoo9 would own his matchup against Taiki Naito, and a lot of other fighters and fans alike are picking Superlek to win it all.

As such, the Thai star was feeling a bit of pressure to put forth an impressive performance every time he comes out to fight. However, he also understands how important the tournament is, which is why he vows to be better with every round he competes in.

Superlek said:

“Yes, there’s a lot of pressure, especially for the first fight in the tournament. I want to be better in the next until the final fight. This World Grand Prix is a very important one, and I want to get the title.”

