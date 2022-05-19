"Naito gets destroyed" - Liam Harrison picks Superlek Kiatmoo9 over Taiki Naito at ONE 157

Liam Harrison is picking Superlek Kiatmoo9 to win his matchup with Taiki Naito and he doesn’t think it will be close.

Superlek and Naito will battle it out in the quarterfinals of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix, which kicks off at ONE 157 on Friday, May 20.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Harrison shared his thoughts on the faceoff between Superlek and Naito, easily picking the Thai superstar to win the matchup.

Harrison said:

“Naito gets destroyed. Superlek is probably my favorite to win the tournament, I won't lie. I think he's f****** absolutely ridiculous, and he's still probably one of the pound-for-pound best fighters on the planet. I don't think Naito is going to have anything to trouble him with unless something comes from like under some unorthodox angle. But Superlek's got a ridiculous chin as well. So, I think Superlek is going to cruise. He'll kick him the f*** with his right leg and then he'll cruise to a nice victory. If he gets him on the back foot and starts whipping into nasty elbows, which he does sometimes, it might be a stoppage.”

Superlek Kiatmoo9’s road to winning the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix

While Liam Harrison has Superlek Kiatmoo9 winning it all, the road to the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Championship will be a tough one ahead.

Should Superlek get past Taiki Naito as Harrison predicted, he will face the winner of the Jonathan Haggerty and Walter Goncalves bout in the other quarterfinal pairing in his bracket.

While both Haggerty and Goncalves can offer an exciting challenge for Superlek in the next round, a match with ‘The General’ could have more at stake. For one, Haggerty occupies the No.1-rank in the division, which the No.2 Superlek could claim with a win.

Additionally, Superlek Kiatmoo9 stopped Jonathan Haggerty in their matchup outside the promotion back in 2018. The British striker will certainly want to prove that a lot has changed since then.

Meanwhile, the other side of the bracket has striking monsters that will certainly produce a worthy opponent in the finals. The winner of the Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jacob Smith clash will face the winner of the Amir Naseri and Savvas Michael match for a spot in the final round of the tournament.

Edited by David Andrew