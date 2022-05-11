ONE Championship wants to know who fans think will move to the flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix semi finals at ONE 157

ONE 157 will be broadcast live on May 20 and will have some of the best Muay Thai action in the sport. The event will host the first round of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix.

On Twitter, the Asian promotion reached out to fans and asked, 'Who is your pick to get through to the next round?'

"Who do YOU have getting through the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix quarterfinals?"

This Grand Prix boasts some incredible Muay Thai talent. Former ONE Champion Jonathan Haggerty will look to pick up another title in this tournament. The British-born fighter will hope to extend his win streak against Brazil's Walter Goncalves in the opening round.

Meanwhile, reigning champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will look to add more wins to his already illustrious record, which already boasts over 250 victories. In the opening round, he will meet English striker Jacob Smith.

Smith told VechtSport's Tim Wheaton that he is ready to shock the world.

"Obviously, he's probably, on paper, the favorite. Yeah, I'm ready to shock the world, mate. Obviously, I've got nothing to lose. I'm going in there, mate, to win, one-hundred percent. I think he's probably going to underestimate me, which is obviously going to work in my favor, so hopefully, he does."

Thai fighter Superlek Kiatmoo9 has many titles to his name but has yet to add a ONE Championship belt to his collection. He will face Japanese kicker Taiki Naito at ONE 157.

Savvas Michael, of Cyprus, is a karate-based fighter who has won titles in Muay Thai. In the opening round, he will face Iran's Amir Naseri, who has also held many titles in the discipline.

These eight fighters from all around the world will compete in the best Muay Thai tournament combat sport has to offer.

Muay Thai world titles on the line at ONE 157

Aside from the opening round of this Grand Prix, ONE 157 will also host two Muay Thai world championship fights.

Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy will look to defend his ONE Muay Thai featherweight title against French-born European Muay Thai champion Jimmy Vienot. These two experienced and dangerous strikers will collide in the main event.

The ONE Muay Thai Strawweight Championship will also be on the line in the co-main event, when Prajanchai P.K.Saenchaimuaythaigym faces Joseph Lasiri. Prajanchai holds nearly 400 victories in Muay Thai.

