More than a dozen bouts announced for ONE 157 including Flyweight Muay Thai GP Quarterfinals

ONE Championship has announced a packed lineup for ONE 157, including the flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix quarterfinals. The flyweights may be getting a lot of the shine in this fight card, but the featherweights are the headliners.

ONE Championship Featherweight Muay Thai Champion Petchmorakat will be taking on the No.1-ranked contender Jimmy Vienot to see who is the king of the division. Petchmorakat has been on a tear since stepping foot in the ONE circle. Besides his only loss to Giorgio Petrosyan, he has been unbeatable.

Jimmy Vienot, the former Superkombat Fighting Championship Middleweight Champion, will be looking to come in and make a statement in his first fight for ONE Championship. He has a tall task ahead of him, but he is a game opponent that will fight tooth and nail with Petchmorakat to the very end.

ONE 157 brings a grappler's delight with elite world-class grapplers

ONE 157 will bring high-level grappling to the ONE circle. The newly signed Ruotolo brothers, Kade and Tye, will take on ONE Championship grappling aces Garry Tonon and Shinya Aoki.

Kade and Tye Ruotolo are twins who are both world champion, jiu-jitsu practitioners. They rose to fame at the tender age of 10, getting their first brand endorsement. Kade and Tye are Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belts under the tutelage of Brazilian Andre Galvao. Both won the 2021 WNO Championships leading up to their ONE Championship debuts.

Garry Tonon and Shinya Aoki will be making their return to the ONE circle for another grappling match. Tonon is coming off that brutal knockout loss for the featherweight champion against Thanh Le, and a win here against a tough jiu-jitsu competitor in Tye Ruotolo will help boost his confidence.

ONE 157 will be an exciting event from top to bottom. Having matches in all combat sports disciplines will give the fans everything they want and then some. The action will take place at the Singapore Stadium on May 20.

