"We need Stamp on the next card" - Fans clamor for more Stamp Fairtex after watching her knee highlights 

Stamp Fairtex is one of the fiercest strikers in ONE Championship, and her knees are just one of her many weapons when she goes to battle.

On Instagram, ONE Championship shared a clip of Stamp unloading a barrage of knees on her opponent off a Muay Thai clinch. The caption reads:

“Stamp Fairtex’s knees hit the mark 🦵 @stamp_fairtex”

The Thai star has primarily competed in MMA over her last few contests, but she built her martial arts career through Muay Thai. As such, she knows all too well how to best use her eight limbs in combat.

In the comments, fans are loving Stamp’s display, with one fan even offering a piece of history based on her memory. The fan said:

“If I remember right, Stamp's first fight as a child ended in a TKO from her knees. She's just built for them!”

Meanwhile, other fans are in awe at how accurate Stamp was and how open Sunisa Srisan’s body was to those strikes. One fan said:

“Why clinch skills and knee defense so important.”

Other fans are just excited to see Stamp in action and are hoping that it happens again soon. A fan said:

“We need stamp on the next card.”

Stamp Fairtex is looking to gain more experience in MMA

Stamp Fairtex was last in action at ONE X as she welcomed ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee back to active competition.

Stamp was looking to become the first three-sport world champion in ONE Championship, having previously claimed the ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles. It looked like she was on her way to making history after landing a devastating liver shot on Lee in the first round.

However, ‘Unstoppable’ would not go down and hung tough to get past the round. In the second round, Lee asserted her ground game to perfection. She ultimately found her way to take the back of Stamp Fairtex for a rear-naked choke that ended the contest with under 10 seconds to go in the round.

After the match, Stamp graciously accepted defeat and promised to get better in MMA by gaining more experience through competition.

