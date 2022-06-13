"Probably not the last time you're gonna see those two together" - Janet Todd looks back on Stamp Fairtex vs. Angela Lee

Janet Todd is currently preparing for an opportunity to be a two-sport champion when she faces ONE Championship debutant Lara Fernandez in the ONE 159 co-main event on July 22. The two will square off for the interim Muay Thai atomweight championship.

Ahead of her highly anticipated bout with Fernandez, 'JT' spoke with Tom Taylor of the South China Morning Post. During the conversation, Todd's former foe Stamp Fairtex was brought up.

The two specifically discussed Stamp's ONE X bout with current atomweight MMA champion Angela Lee. When asked about her thoughts on Stamp's performance, Janet Todd said:

"I thought she did well. Angela just has that grit. She has that determination that no matter what happens, she's going to figure out a way and she found her way. It's amazing to see, but both of those girls are very skilled. It was definitely a good matchup and I'm sure it's probably not the last time you're gonna see those two together."

While Stamp looks to continue working on the mixed martial arts side of things, she has not ruled out a potential return to kickboxing or Muay Thai. When asked about a potential trilogy bout with her, Janet Todd said:

"She's a great opponent. I like her as a person too. She also helped me level up as well, as an opponent and challenged me to get better. The kickboxing fight that we had was a pretty close so, yeah. That's not out of the realm of possibilities."

Catch the full interview below:

Janet Todd offers a prediction for her bout with Lara Fernandez at ONE 159

Todd was also asked to give her prediction for the upcoming bout with Lara Fernandez at ONE 159. Todd wasn't particularly comfortable making predictions, but hopes to use her strengths in the ONE circle to see her hand raised at the end of the contest.

"There's always that question about prediction. You know, all I can say is, I imagine this fight where I have my hands raised at the end, but without getting too much into my gameplan, I plan to utilize my strengths with my footwork and my timing to make sure I get out on top."

When asked how it would feel to become a two-sport champion, Janet Todd said:

"It'll be a dream come true for me. You know, I saw Stamp do it. Ever since then, this is something that I want too."

Todd will have her hands full when she faces Fernandez, the reigning WBC Muay Thai flyweight and ISKA super featherweight world champion.

