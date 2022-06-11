"I’m not always laughing" - Lara Fernandez means business in ONE 159 title bid

Lara Fernandez will make her ONE Championship debut in the co-main event of ONE 159 on July 22nd. Standing across from her in the ONE Circle will be Janet Todd. The two will square off to crown an interim atomweight Muay Thai champion.

Fernandez, who goes by the nickname 'Pizza Powder' is typically all smiles in her Instagram posts. However, she wanted to let ONE Championship and the rest of the world know that she means business when it comes to becoming a champion under the ONE banner.

In her latest post, which has been translated, Fernandez said:

"Sometimes, JUST SOMETIMES, I can be serious. But it lasts me a second. What a hard week I've had, luckily, it's already Friday and tomorrow I train too. The truth is that the tiredness that I carry, I have well deserved it, but I like it more. I like to compete knowing that I have given my all to get to the day of the competition. What happens, that is not for not having done things well. And this is the best advice I can give you."

With a record of 40-13-3, Lara Fernandez currently reigns as the WBC Muay Thai flyweight and ISKA super featherweight world champion. She is looking to add one more title to her mantle against ONE's current atomweight kickboxing champion Janet Todd.

'JT' won her title in a war with Stamp Fairtex at 'ONE: King of the Jungle' in February 2020. Now, like Fairtex, Todd hopes to become a two-sport champion in ONE.

Lara Fernandez shows that success requires dedication and sacrifice

Lara Fernandez believes that you can't have success without dedication. And without sacrifice, there is no dedication. Taking to Instagram, 'Pizza Powder' shared her message, which has since been translated.

"How many times have I listened and will I have to listen, that they call me crazy for going to train, eating healthy, or not doing what the rest do...How many have criticized me for this...How many times have they asked me if it's true that I haven't gotten drunk or if I don't go out partying and wonder why? How many times have they also asked me what diet I follow, who is my nutritionist, what trick do I have to get abs...All of those will never understand that everything you want, you have to work for and it doesn't come from nowhere."

Will that dedication and sacrifice make Fernandez a ONE Championship champion on July 22nd? Only time will tell.

