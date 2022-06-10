"Quite the impression in ONE Warrior Series" - flashback to early Stamp Fairtex

Stamp Fairtex has been making a name for herself in the mixed martial arts world for the last few years.

She recently won the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix tournament and earned the opportunity to face reigning champion Angela Lee at ONE's 10th-anniversary event, ONE X. While Stamp fell short of capturing the atomweight championship, she showed the world that she belongs amongst the division's elite.

Before making the jump to MMA, Stamp made a name for herself in the ONE Warrior Series. On the ONE Championship Instagram, the promotion uploaded a clip of Fairtex's epic 19-second head-kick knockout of Rashi Shinde at ONE Warriors Series 2 in 2018.

"Stamp Fairtex made QUITE the impression in ONE Warrior Series"

Training in Muay Thai from the age of five, Fairtex amassed over 80 wins in her career. What makes this feat especially impressive is that Fairtex is only 24 years old. In that time, she has become a stadium champion and a two-division Northeastern Thailand Champion.

Stamp Fairtex is far from done collecting championships in the ONE circle

When Stamp Fairtex made her official ONE Championship debut, it was against reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing champion Kai Ting Chuang. She scored a unanimous decision victory and was crowned the division's champion.

Not content with just one piece of gold over her shoulder, Stamp stepped back into the ONE circle four months later to face Janet Todd for the inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai championship. Fairtex would go on to win the bout via unanimous decision to become the promotion's first two-sport champion.

Despite her rerecord-breaking work the in kickboxing and Muay Thai divisions, Stamp is far from done collecting accolades. She made a successful transition to mixed martial arts in 2019, going so far as to collect the atomweight Grand Prix title and challenge for the championship.

Despite falling short in her first MMA title opportunity, Stamp still has her sights set on becoming the promotion's first three-sport champion. While speaking to ONE Championship, she said:

“Ever since I started fighting, I have been very motivated to reach my full potential. I want to be the first athlete in ONE Championship to win world titles in three different sports. My dream hasn’t changed.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far