Fans suggest Angela Lee, Janet Todd, or Jessa Khan as possible next opponents for Danielle Kelly

Danielle Kelly asked fans on Instagram for ideas on who her next match should be at ONE Championship and received a fairly diverse range of answers.

Kelly posted a couple of answers on her Instagram stories, which suggested that she is interested in the idea. One fan suggested either ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd or ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee.

Danielle Kelly made her ONE Championship debut in an impressive submission grappling contest against former world title contender Mei Yamaguchi at ONE X.

Kelly is signed to compete in both submission grappling and MMA, but ONE Championship also encourages athletes to compete in multiple disciplines.

A pairing with Todd in a ONE Super Series bout could be an intriguing move for Kelly, but it could be a little far down the line especially considering her martial arts experience and background. However, a contest with Lee could be more realistic in the near future.

Another pairing that fans have suggested for Kelly is a matchup with Asian Games gold medalist Jessa Khan. The 20-year-old recently signed with ONE Championship to add more depth and talent to their growing submission grappling roster. Kelly expressed her interest in this matchup in her stories. She captioned the answer by saying:

Danielle Kelly could compete in another submission grappling match

Danielle Kelly may be a rising star in grappling, but she does plan on eventually making a transition to MMA. The 26-year-old shared that she has been working on her striking and plans to continue doing so even as she prepares for her next grappling contest at ONE Championship.

The American made her ONE Championship debut at ONE X in March this year, battling Mei Yamaguchi to a draw after 12 minutes of action. However, Kelly was clearly looking for a finish and came close on a couple of occasions. As a result, she was rewarded with a US $50,000 performance bonus for her efforts.

If she returns to compete in another submission grappling contest, there will be a clear winner after the bout. ONE Championship tweaked its submission grappling rules to make it one 10-minute round with the fighter with the most legitimate attempts being rewarded with a win.

Kelly will look to notch her first win in the promotion when she returns.

