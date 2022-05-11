Renato Canuto, Jessa Khan, and Tainan Dalpra sign to ONE Championship's grappling ranks

ONE Championship is further adding depth to its submission grappling roster with the addition of Brazilian jiu-jitsu stars Renato Canuto, Jessa Khan, and Tainan Dalpra.

The promotion welcomed the trio on its Instagram page with a post that reads:

“A trio of grappling stars are coming to ONE! 🥋🤩 @renatocanutobjj @jessakhan @tainandalpra”

Canuto is a multi-time BJJ world champion and is the son of jiu-jitsu great Valdir ‘Tio Chico’ Canuto. He made a name for himself by winning multiple tournaments in his youth and has risen to be one of the top representatives of Checkmat BJJ.

Khan, meanwhile, is a Cambodian-American athlete who was a highly-regarded prospect in her teenage years after claiming victories in major IBJJF competitions. The 20-year-old continues to be a talent to watch out for in the sport.

Finally, Dalpra of Brazil is one of the first products of the Believe & Achieve program by the legendary Mendes Brothers. He rose to prominence by winning major tournaments in IBJJF in the lower belt divisions and earned his black belt in 2020.

Fans are hailing the signings of the three stars in the comments section, including BJJ star Danielle Kelly and the verified profile of the Mendes Brothers. With the latest additions, one fan even suggested a tournament idea for the future.

“There will be ONE grappling grand prix and gonna be 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

ONE Championship is taking submission grappling to the next level

2022 is shaping up to be a big year for submission grappling in ONE Championship.

At ONE X, the promotion’s 10-year anniversary offering, BJJ legend Andre Galvao and rising grappling star Danielle Kelly made their promotional debuts against MMA elites Reinier de Ridder and Mei Yamaguchi, respectively.

In April 2022, Mikey Musumeci faced grappling legend Masakazu Imanari in his first match with the promotion. Later this month, BJJ prodigies Tye and Kade Ruotolo will make their debuts against Garry Tonon and Shinya Aoki at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot.

The addition of this trio of BJJ stars adds more excitement in potential matchups in the future. However, they’re not the only additions to the submission grappling revolution happening in the promotion.

ONE Championship also introduced a legend of the sport in Leo Vieira as its Vice President of Grappling, which further solidifies its commitment to highlight submission grappling for the foreseeable future.

Edited by Harvey Leonard