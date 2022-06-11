"So messed up" - Fans laugh at Stamp Fairtex water spit prank

ONE Championship atomweight and fan-favorite Stamp Fairtex is never opposed to having some fun in the gym. The Thai recently posted a video of herself performing a rather funny water trick on her teammate.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Fans have been reacting to the water prank in hilarious fashion. One fan cleverly came up with a catchphrase for the practical joke:

"He got STAMPED!"

Fans on Instagram even came up with a name for the move, labelling it :

"Water bullet jutsu"

Another suggested:

"kung fu snake spit"

With over two-hundred thousand followers on Instagram, Fairtex's fan following is growing by the minute. Most enjoy videos of her gym workouts and highlights.

However, it's the lighter moments where Fairtex is dancing in the gym, playing pranks on her teammates or just flashing her infectious smile that makes her one of the most popular fighters under the ONE Championship banner.

Muay Thai icon Rodtang believes Stamp Fairtex will defeat Angela Lee in an eventual rematch

'Rodtang Jitmuangnon is well aware of what it takes to secure a world championship. The reigning Muay Thai flyweight champion believes that Fairtex could do the same in mixed martial arts and is backing the thai in a potential rematch with Lee.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Rodtang said:

“[In] the fight with Angela Lee, Stamp coped well with Angela’s various MMA techniques and submission attempts. I believe that if she takes time to train harder, she can get the belt from Angela next time.”

Rodtang believes it's just a matter of continuing to evolve and learn. 'Iron Man' says if Stamp Fairtex makes it her goal to become champion and dedicates herself to doing so, she will do so:

“I think she can [still become the MMA World Champion] if she has a decisive goal and keeps improving her skills and techniques,” the striking legend shared. "I think it’s not too hard for her because Stamp is a hard worker. She is determined. She has proven that she has greatly improved her MMA, as seen in the World Grand Prix.”

Do you agree with Rodtang? Will Stamp Fairtex become a three-sport champion in the future?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far