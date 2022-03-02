“My dream hasn’t changed” - Stamp Fairtex on becoming three-sport world champion if she beats Angela Lee

Stamp Fairtex hasn’t lost sight of her goal of becoming a three-sport world champion.

Since joining ONE Championship in 2018 and going on to win both the ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles, Stamp has dreamed of adding an MMA world title to her collection. She moved one step closer to her goal after winning the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix with a victory over Ritu Phogat in the final.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Stamp talked about her desire to make history. She said:

“Ever since I started fighting, I have been very motivated to reach my full potential. I want to be the first athlete in ONE Championship to win world titles in three different sports. My dream hasn’t changed.”

Stamp challenges reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee in the main event of ONE: X. If she beats Lee, Stamp will make history as the first-ever three-sport world champion in ONE.

It’s certainly a monumental feat and one that Stamp is confident she can achieve. To reach her goal, the Thai phenom says she’s leaving no stone unturned in her training camp. She added:

“I’ve never trained as hard as I have now. Angela Lee has it all. She’s a complete fighter, and a lot of my preparations have centered around improving my defense in all areas. I need to be well-prepared for this fight.”

Stamp Fairtex’s road to the ONE women’s atomweight world title

Stamp Fairtex joined ONE Championship via Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series in July 2018. In her appearance on ONE Warrior Series, she stopped Rashi Shinde with a head kick just 19 seconds into the first round.

The Thai fighter would then go on to dominate ONE Super Series, where she captured inaugural kickboxing and Muay Thai atomweight belts to become a simultaneous two-sport world champion.

Stamp’s main focus has always been her budding MMA career and she returned to the sport in 2019, embarking on a furious run through the ranks. Her latest conquest saw her put together three spectacular victories in the prestigious ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix.

She defeated Alyona Rassohyna via split decision in the quarterfinal round and then moved on to outstrike Julie Mezabarba in the semis. The final round saw Stamp submit Indian wrestling champion Ritu Phogat to book her an opportunity to challenge Angela Lee for the undisputed atomweight throne.

