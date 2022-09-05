Angela Lee in fantastic shape four weeks ahead of Xiong Jing Nan trilogy match

ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee already looks to be in peak form barely a month before her trilogy fight against Xiong Jing Nan, the only woman to ever finish her in ONE Championship.

Lee will try to become a two-division world champion when she challenges Xiong for the ONE women’s strawweight world title in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III on September 30, US primetime, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Taking to Instagram to showcase her progress, Lee hit the mitts with famed trainer Haru Shimanishi at her home gym of United MMA in Hawaii.

Angela Lee posted:

“This Friday marks 4 weeks until the fight. Confidence comes from consistency! Feeling focused and sharp. Let’s get that second belt! #ANDNEW.”

Lee and Xiong have already fought twice inside the circle, with both women owning a win apiece.

Xiong was the first to win the head-to-head matchup when she took a fifth-round knockout over Lee to retain the ONE women’s strawweight world title at ONE: A New Era in March 2019 in Tokyo.

Just seven months later, and in the same city no less, Lee got her revenge. This time it was Lee who successfully defended her ONE women’s atomweight world title when she submitted Xiong in the fifth round at ONE: Century Part I in October 2019.

The third fight between Lee and Xiong will see ‘Unstoppable’ once again challenging ‘The Panda’ for the women’s strawweight strap.

If lee wins, it will put her in an exclusive club of two-division world champions in ONE Championship, a group that has Martin Nguyen, Aung La N Sang, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, and Reinier de Ridder as its members.

Angela Lee wants Danielle Kelly soon

Angela Lee might just be the busiest star on ONE Championship’s roster.

While she’s neck-deep preparing for Xiong, she’s also expected to defend the ONE women’s atomweight world title against No.2 contender Ham Seo Hee.

Apart from her world title responsibilities, there’s another match that Lee has her eyes on and that is a fight against budding star Danielle Kelly.

The two grapplers have been in a verbal feud for the past three months and Lee wants to show Kelly that she can't mess with the atomweight queen.

During the joint press conference between ONE Championship and Amazon Prime Video, Angela Lee told Kelly to step up and face her inside the circle:

“You know, I’m very confident in who I am. And if she wants to test herself, what’s the best way to test yourself than to go woman to woman? Step in the cage with me, put on your gloves. Let’s go.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Allan Mathew