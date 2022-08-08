“Step in the cage with me” - Atomweight queen Angela Lee down for Danielle Kelly scrap

Angela Lee and Danielle Kelly are yet to step foot in the same cage together, but the rivalry between them is already hitting fever pitch.

The ONE women’s atomweight world champion practically challenged Kelly to a match during the joint press conference between ONE Championship and Amazon Prime Video in Los Angeles.

Kelly previously said that she could easily take on Lee in a submission grappling match and the longtime atomweight queen did not take those words kindly.

Angela Lee said:

“You know, I’m very confident in who I am. And if she wants to test herself, what’s the best way to test yourself than to go woman to woman? Step in the cage with me, put on your gloves. Let’s go.”

Kelly and Lee have been in a verbal contest since the press conference that formally launched the partnership between ONE Championship and Amazon Prime Video.

Although Kelly’s a relative newcomer to ONE Championship, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt wasn’t shy in calling out Lee to a grappling contest.

The Philadelphia native said in the same press conference that she’s focused on “legit grapplers” although she won’t hesitate in taking a match with Lee.

“I’m a jiu-jitsu person so I’ve been focusing on legit grapplers. But if they want to give me that match [with Angela Lee], I’ll take it in a heartbeat.”

Lee, who also owns a BJJ black belt, was always quick to shoot back at Kelly and her counters have only heated the steaming beef between them.

Angela Lee says Danielle Kelly is using her name for clout

Angela Lee has been in the highest level of the sport since 2015 and she knows when provocations would lead to anything.

As for the case of Kelly’s callouts, Lee believes that BJJ ace is just using her name to get a share of the spotlight.

Lee, who’s held the ONE women’s atomweight world title since 2016, said she has other things to focus on instead of spending her time thinking about what Kelly has said.

“Honestly, I think I have bigger things planned than a grappling match. I think she’s just trying to call me out and use my name to get some shine on her and making little remarks that I’m not a legit grappler. If anyone who knows me and sees my fights, they know that I’m a crazy grappler and I always submit my opponents,” said Lee in an interview with Helen Yee.

