“I’m just not going to waste any time” - Angela Lee brushes off Danielle Kelly trash talk

The rivalry between ONE atomweight women’s world champion Angela Lee and submission grappling sensation Danielle Kelly has been heating up ever since Kelly’s “legit grapplers” comment at the ONE Championship x Amazon Prime press conference in Los Angeles.

The two have expressed an interest in facing one another in a submission grappling contest, but their competitive spirit has turned into bad blood with both competitors trading shots at one another online. Angela Lee recently spoke to Helen Yee Sports regarding Kelly’s comments, saying she has more important things to concern herself with.

“Honestly, I think I have bigger things planned than a grappling match. I think she’s just trying to call me out and use my name to get some shine on her and making little remarks that I’m not a legit grappler. If anyone who knows me and sees my fights, they know that I’m a crazy grappler and I always submit my opponents.”

Lee reiterated her comments, saying that she had no intention of wasting her time in a social media war with Kelly when she had a world championship to defend.

“So for me, I’m just not going to waste any time or energy on her comments. I’m just going to focus on big things in life, like probably my next title defense.”

Check out Angela Lee's submission skills below:

Angela Lee’s next atomweight world title challenger could be South Korean Ham Seo Hee

While the possibility of Angela Lee and Danielle Kelly meeting inside the ONE circle is still alive and well, the champion seems content with further establishing her dominance in ONE’s atomweight division. No official announcements have been made, but ‘Unstoppable’ has commented on the possibility of a showdown with the No.2-ranked atomweight contender Ham Seo Hee.

On the same night that Lee successfully defended her world title against fan favorite Stamp Fairtex, Ham earned a second-straight victory against rival Denice Zamboanga. Undefeated in ONE Championship, the South Korean could find herself with a title opportunity in the near future.

Speaking to MMA Mania, Lee discussed the possibility of facing Ham, saying:

“I think a lot of people don’t realize or forgot she’s been competing for a while. She’s a veteran in the sport and one of the pioneers for women’s MMA in Korea. So I think there’s a lot of hype going into this fight — potential matchup. I look forward to competing against her and seeing how things go inside the cage. So definitely very excited for that.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far