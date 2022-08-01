“I like easy money” - Danielle Kelly is ready to take grappling fight with Angela Lee anytime

Submission ace Danielle Kelly isn’t holding back when it comes to her verbal feud with ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee.

The two stars have been going at it since ONE Championship’s joint press conference with Amazon Prime Video to announce their long-term partnership this past July.

As their feud intensifies, Kelly says that she’s more than willing to fight Lee in a submission grappling match.

The 26-year-old grappler says she’s open to what ONE Championship ultimately decides to do with her and Lee. One thing is for certain though, according to Kelly, a BJJ match against Lee would be a walk in the park.

Danielle Kelly, in an interview with South China Morning Post MMA, said:

“Yeah, I think if I'm not mistaken, I think there are some posts about special rules stuff. So I'm pretty curious. I mean, I haven't heard anything. So I'm open ears to like whatever's in mind. But for now, grappling match. Yeah. I mean, I like easy money. So I'll take the match whenever she's ready and if she wants to compete against me.”

Kelly is one of the best submission grapplers of her generation, holding wins over IBJJF world champion Sofia Amarante, Roxanne Modafferi, and UFC women’s strawweight world champion Carla Esparza.

She also holds the fastest submission at Who’s Number One, after forcing Jessica Crane to tap via kneebar within three minutes.

Lee, meanwhile, has held the ONE women’s atomweight world championship since 2016. She also holds eight submission victories in her career.

Danielle Kelly calls Angela Lee insecure

Danielle Kelly has shown that she has no problems praising her opponents. She did that when she matched up against Mei Yamaguchi in her ONE Championship debut this past March at ONE X.

The career grappler also shared her admiration for Angela Lee for how much the ONE women’s atomweight queen elevated her persona and all the while being a great mom.

What Kelly didn’t like, though, was Lee’s reluctance to accept criticism.

“You know, it's just funny, like, you know, people are just insecure with themselves. And, you know, before all this, like, I always spoke highly of her like how she's a mom, and she has like a huge audience, fan base. She's a good MMA fighter. But you're going to turn around and say, you're gonna call someone's art and say, you can easily submit me, and I respond back. And you don't like that.”

She added:

“And then you're saying that I'm trying to use your name to get a match or a big match or something like there are better girls I need to worry about for jiu-jitsu who can submit you as well. So, yeah, you're not a legit grappler. I think I'm better than you in jiu-jitsu.”

