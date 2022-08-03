“It's sooner than you think” - Angela Lee teases next fight, eyes Amazon Prime Video card

Reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee can’t wait for the next time she’s inside the Circle doing what she loves.

The 26-year-old Singaporean-American superstar was last seen in action at ONE X this past March, where she successfully defended the atomweight throne against ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix champion and top contender Stamp Fairtex of Thailand.

‘Unstoppable’ was recently in Los Angeles alongside other ONE Championship superstars to partake in the promotion’s joint press conference with Amazon Prime Video. The press event officially kicked off a multi-year partnership between ONE and Prime Video, which will see at least 12 live ONE events broadcast on US primetime annually via the global streaming platform.

Lee knows it’s only a matter of time before she’s on one of the Prime Video cards. In fact, in a recent interview with ONE Championship, the Mililani, Hawaii resident hinted at something already in the works.

She told ONE Championship:

“It's sooner than you think, you know. The last fight was at the end of March. My brother’s up next, and yeah, definitely, soon. I can't say too much. But you know, with this huge Prime Video partnership, you can probably expect to see me on one of the shows for Prime.”

Angela’s younger brother Christian Lee is scheduled to face ONE lightweight world champion Ok Rae Yoon in the main event of ONE 160, which takes place in Singapore on August 26th.

What could be next for Angela Lee?

Also at the ONE Championship and Amazon Prime Video press conference, Angela Lee got into a heated exchange of words with submission grappling star Danielle Kelly. The two have since gone back-and-forth in various interviews with the media, basically taking shots at each other every chance they can get.

Whether the two fight in MMA or submission grappling, the two are certainly on a collision course. However, Lee maintains that Kelly is simply not on her radar at the moment.

That being said, Lee is not without options. She told ONE Championship:

“You know, right now, this is a really great time for me and my career. I feel there's so much more to do, and I'm super driven and motivated.”

One fight Lee has long targeted is a third bout with reigning ONE women’s strawweight world champion ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan. It’s no secret that Angela Lee wants to make history as a two-division world champion.

She failed in her bid to accomplish this feat when she lost to Xiong via TKO in a strawweight world title bid in 2019. Angela Lee says she is determined to meet Xiong a third time and finally take her belt.

