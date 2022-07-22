Check out the best highlights from the ONE Championship and Prime Video press conference in LA

ONE Championship is making huge efforts to boost the hype surrounding their monumental deal with US streaming giant Amazon Prime Video. The Singapore-based organization recently held a massive press conference in LA, featuring some of their most decorated and high-profile athletes.

Athletes including ONE women's atomweight world champion Angela Lee, ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes, MMA legend Demetrious Johnson and many more answered questions from revered MMA journalists like John Morgan and such.

Check out some of the highlights of the event:

One of the main points of focus for the press conference was ONE's first event of the 5-year deal, ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II. Needless to say, the two men in the main event were present to answer questions.

Though there's a lot of love and respect between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes, the tension is quite palpable. The two are even entertaining a possible trilogy fight in the future.

Another interesting feature was Mikey Musumeci, ONE Championship's grappling genius, who is apparently fighting later this year for the inaugural ONE submission grappling world title. Here's what Musumeci said:

"Yeah, well, I'm gonna be fighting October first for the first belt in jiu-jitsu history on ONE Championship, so I'm super honored for the opportunity. I have the chance to become the first champion and I'm so excited."

When asked how he saw the match going, Musumeci had this to say:

"I never really know the outcome of the matches, but hopefully I hit a cool move."

This is huge news for the grappling community. Another legit world title will be minted in their sport and will involve some of the best in the world at the moment. Regardless of whomever Musumeci is fighting, we're sure it would be one to watch.

Watch the full press conference below:

Danielle Kelly teases MMA transition, looks to fight ONE Championship atomweight world champ Angela Lee

ONE Championship's grappling rising star, the dangerous and charismatic Danielle Kelly, was asked by John Morgan if a transition into MMA is a possibility in the future. To this, Kelly said:

"It's definitely a possibility, but I wanna be comfortable first. So, and I also feel like I need to accomplish more in jiu-jitsu. I wanna challenge myself and [when] the time comes, it'll come."

Quick on his feet, Morgan followed up with a question on whether Kelly would grab the opportunity to challenge ONE women's atomweight queen Angela Lee to a match yet. Kelly replied:

"I won't be opposed to it, but I'm a jiu-jitsu person so I've been focusing on like, legit grapplers but [if] they [ONE] were to give me that match, I'll take it in a heartbeat."

There's been some talk about a possible grappling superfight or a straight MMA match between Lee and Kelly since they're in the same weight class. It would be an interesting match for sure, as both Lee and Kelly are two of the most prominent women in their respective sports. A collission between them would definitely generate significant buzz.

