“It doesn’t get bigger than that” - Angela Lee says ONE Championship’s partnership with Prime Video is massive

Atomweight queen Angela Lee could not be more excited about the partnership between ONE Championship and Amazon Prime Video. 'Unstoppable' joined the organization in 2015 and has grown inside its ranks.

In the process, Lee has become an international superstar, while ONE has taken over with blockbuster shows across the globe.

ONE women's atomweight world champion Angela Lee spoke to Helen Yee in an interview regarding the company’s Prime Video partnership. The fighter said:

"I am so excited about this. This is huge news. For me, being with this organization for many years now and just seeing the growth [is amazing], but now that we are here in the United States and we’ve partnered with Amazon Prime Video - it doesn’t get bigger than that. So I’m really excited for a whole new audience to get eyes on us athletes and to see some exciting fights."

See the full interview below:

'Unstoppable' Lee defended her ONE women's atomweight world title earlier this year against No.1-ranked atomweight contender, Stamp Fairtex. She is not yet scheduled for a return to the circle, but rumors indicate the Singaporean-American superstar will be back before the end of the year.

ONE Championship will host its first event on Amazon Prime Video on August 26 in US primetime, which will be headlined by 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson's attempt to avenge his 2021 loss against Adriano Moraes.

ONE Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs on US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

ONE Championship and Amazon Prime Video

The partnership between ONE and Prime Video was a momentous event when it was announced. While Amazon was looking to grow in the live event space, ONE was looking to continue its expansion into the USA, making for a perfect match.

The Vice President of Global Sports Video for Amazon, Marie Donoghue, explained how much this partnership means. She said:

“We are proud to add exclusive coverage of ONE Championship events to our suite of marquee live sports offerings. In addition to offering a full suite of martial arts disciplines, ONE Championship shares our mutual commitment to elevate female athletes, boasting five reigning female world champions.”

Fans in Canada and the USA can enjoy ONE on Amazon Prime Video later this month. ONE Prime Video 1 will take place in US primetime on August 26.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship How will Stamp’s ground game fare against “Unstoppable”? #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Angela Lee recorded the ONLY twister submission in ONE Championship history!How will Stamp’s ground game fare against “Unstoppable”? @angelaleemma Angela Lee recorded the ONLY twister submission in ONE Championship history! 😲 How will Stamp’s ground game fare against “Unstoppable”? @angelaleemma #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/d5wl7zSDhT

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by kennedyking2016