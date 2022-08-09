“August 26th, you take back what's yours bro!” - Angela Lee shares supportive post-training photo of Christian Lee

'The Warrior' Christian Lee has some incredible supporters in his corner, one of whom is his sister, atomweight queen Angela Lee.

The ONE women's atomweight world champion recently shared a photo from training camp alongside her brother, writing in the caption:

"3 weeks until we hear... #ANDNEW 🙌🏼 August 26th, you take back what's yours bro!!"

In the above photo, both Angela Lee and Christian Lee can be seen with their training team at United MMA Hawaii. 'The Warrior' Lee is looking distinctly larger than usual, sporting a stronger build than he typically carries.

In 2021, Lee lost the lightweight throne when South Korea's Ok Rae Yoon was able to take the title via decision. At ONE 160 on August 26, 'The Warrior' will be looking to take back the ONE gold and reclaim his lofty perch atop the stacked lightweight division.

In the leadup to their previous fight, the Singaporean-American superstar said he was unable to get the training he needed, which affected his performance. While speaking to SCMP MMA, he explained:

“My room really just shrunk down on me -- it was just my little brother [Adrian], and, you know, one of our training partners on our youth competition team. So I was preparing, going from a room full of sparring partners and training partners to two very talented drilling partners. And I wasn't able to get the live rounds that I typically get before my fights.”

Catch the full interview below:

With that in mind, Lee will be looking to make the most of a smooth preparation to regain the belt later this month.

Christian Lee looking to avenge this loss

Leading up to this rematch at ONE 160, ‘The Warrior’ is back in the gym working hard and is determined to avenge this loss.

The time in the gym is paying off as his muscle gains are visible. Rather than striking against the South Korean, Lee may be looking to use his strength to out-grapple Ok as opposed to standing and trading blows.

Losing the ONE lightweight world championship clearly upset the Singaporean-American. He demanded an instant rematch against Ok and on August 26, he will get his wish and have the opportunity to reclaim his lost crown.

While he may be adding some much-needed muscle to his frame, Christian Lee is also studying the mistakes he made last time out. He told SCMP MMA:

"I think everyone's going to see, it's going to be a very different fight. I'm not going to chase him, I'm going to just stand there, give him exactly what he wants. And I'm going to beat him at his own game.”

