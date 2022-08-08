How Christian Lee first took the ONE lightweight world title from Japanese legend Shinya Aoki

Christian Lee will return to the circle on August 26 in the ONE 160 main event. There, he will face current lightweight world champion Ok Rae Yoon following their ONE: Revolution contest.

The pair's previous fight ended with the South Korean walking away with the gold in a controversial decision that ‘The Warrior’ has continued to protest.

Before looking ahead to the highly-anticipated rematch, take a look at the epic night that Lee first captured the ONE lightweight world title, defeating Asian combat sports legend Shinya Aoki at ONE: Enter the Dragon in 2019.

“Ahead of Christian Lee's highly anticipated ONE Lightweight World Title rematch with reigning king Ok Rae Yoon at ONE 160 on August 26, relive his insane battle with grappling legend Shinya Aoki!”

Catch the full ONE video below:

Early in their meeting, Aoki looked to be in clear control. Immediately clinching, ‘Tobikan Judan’ was able to work Lee to the mat with relative ease.

‘The Warrior’ worked his way back up after roughly a minute, but Aoki put Lee back on the mat, mounting the challenger in the process. With two minutes left in the first round, Lee attempted to scramble out of the mount, but allowed Aoki to grab his arm in the process, locking in a very tight-looking armbar.

Wincing in pain, it looked all but over for Christian Lee. Miraculously, ‘The Warrior’ survived the manuever and escaped the first round after an incredibly dominant performance by ‘Tobikan Judan'.

Christian Lee’s resilience earns him a ONE world championship

As both fighters came out for the second-round, Aoki immediately attempted to close the distance with his striking to clinch. This time, Lee was ready and able to keep the fight standing. Aoki shot in a second time, but a well-timed sprawl by ‘The Warrior’ kept him on his feet.

Feeling more confident in his ability to stop Aoki’s takedown attempts, Lee began moving forward. Less than a minute into the second round, Lee backed ‘Tobikan Judan’ into the corner, landing a big left that sat down the grappling legend. A few more shots delivered by Lee prompted the stoppage, crowning ‘The Warrior’ the new lightweight world champion in an epic comeback.

Fellow ONE champion and sister Angela Lee was noticeably emotional ringside as she worked the corner for her younger brother. It was an incredible victory that was highlighted by a moment of sheer respect as both Christian Lee and Shinya Aoki embraced in the middle of the ring.

