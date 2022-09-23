Watch: Superbon Singha Mawynn trades bombs with Marat Grigorian

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, Superbon Singha Mawynn, will defend his belt against Dutch-Turkish kickboxer Tayfun Özcan at ONE on Prime Video 2. Özcan is a last-minute replacement after Superbon's original opponent, ONE featherweight world grand prix champion Chingiz Allazov, pulled out due to injury.

Superbon is having a good 2022 so far after he successfully defended his world title against Marat Grigorian at ONE X last March. Grigorian, the last man to beat Superbon, put him away via a quick knockout in 2018. The Thai world champion avenged his KO loss by completely dominating and shutting out Grigorian in a five-round classic.

Superbon was impeccable with his distance management and defense, never letting Grigorian get any good hits inside. The Thai sensation's Muay Thai teep kick, in particular, worked like Muhammad Ali's jab. He threw it at lightning speed with piston-like force.

Superbon Singha Mawynn seemed three steps ahead of Grigorian, reacting to his attacks just in time to counter or intercept. It was a magnificent showing of kickboxing prowess from a world champion who might be a cut above the rest.

Superbon Singha Mawynn's original opponent, Chingiz Allazov, pulls out - gets replaced by Tayfun Özcan

Superbon Singha Mawynn will have a new world title challenger at ONE on Prime Video 2 after his original opponent, ONE kickboxing world grand prix winner Chigiz Allazov, stepped down due to injury.

Superbon will now face Danish-Turkish kickboxer Tayfun Özcan. The 85-9 Özcan was last seen inside the circle in a dominant unanimous decision win over Enriko Kehl in February.

Although Allazov is a more than worthy challenger, Özcan poses just as dangerous of a threat, if not more. Though he is a bit wilder and looser regarding his attacks, Özcan can be unpredictable and has power in his limbs. He is a different kind of puzzle for Superbon to solve - more so, as the world champion has limited time to prepare for the new opponent.

In more ways than one, Özcan might be a better match-up, style-wise, for Superbon too. Their styles can mesh together well to produce a compelling and utterly entertaining match from start to finish. Be sure to watch the action unfold on September 30.

