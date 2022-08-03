“Getting more power” - Superbon Singha Mawynn works on his boxing with Trainer Gae

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is drilling his punches to improve his power. Working alongside longtime coach Trainer Gae, the world-renowned kickboxer continues to increase his strength and skills.

On Instagram, Superbon shared:

"Getting more power 👊🏽"

The clip shows the Thai-born champion throwing full-power hooks into the pads being held by Trainer Gae. Judging by the impact, the punches appear to be devastating.

Trainer Gae is a bit of a legendary figure in Muay Thai circles. He began training in the sport at the age of eight. From drilling techniques repeatedly, he learned how to strike and became a notable fighter until a leg break put an end to that chapter of his career. After a decade as a Buddhist monk, he returned to Muay Thai as a trainer.

Trainer Gae has worked alongside amazing fighters such as Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak, and Superbon Singha Mawynn, among others.

The trainer has coached Superbon to incredible kickboxing success. Since the Thai kickboxer began working with Trainer Gae, he has defeated former K-1 Max World Champion Giorgio Petrosyan, former GLORY titleholder Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, and former K-1 champ Marat Grigorian.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship SLEEPS Giorgio Petrosyan with a second-round head kick to become the first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion! #ONEFirstStrike #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship What. A. KNOCKOUT! SuperbonSLEEPS Giorgio Petrosyan with a second-round head kick to become the first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion! What. A. KNOCKOUT! Superbon 🇹🇭 SLEEPS Giorgio Petrosyan with a second-round head kick to become the first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion! 😱 #ONEFirstStrike #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/rQzZqEswSx

Superbon Singha Mawynn's next fight

While there is no official word yet on the next fight for ONE featherweight kickboxing champion Superbon Singha Mawynn, the kickboxing star will likely return to the Circle later this year.

The 31-year-old Thai athlete is expected to meet Grand Prix victor Chingiz Allazov. In an interview with Calf Kick Sports, Superbon said of his likely next opponent:

"He's good, he's on the top level. He's quick, big guy, and tall. I think, for me, right now no one can stop me."

Catch the full interview below:

Fans of combat sports are understandably highly excited for the future showdown between the two incredibly talented kickboxers. ONE gold will be on the line when Superbon and Allazov meet in a bout expected to arrive in the circle by the end of 2022.

Afterwards, the Thai-born athlete may be looking at trying his hand at Muay Thai or even MMA.

