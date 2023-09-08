“Victory must be ours” - Fans throw their support for Tawanchai in preparation for mega-fight against Superbon

Tawanchai PK. Saenchai fans have shown their support and passion for the Muay Thai king ahead of his mega-fight against Superbon Singha Mawynn.

The featherweight champ is seeking his third straight finish when he returns to the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on October 6. Lately, he’s been unstoppable, boasting a bevy of technical skills, finishing power, and fighting intelligence.

Having all these important elements in his repertoire, fans believe Tawanchai will have the championship win firmly in his pocket. They showed him their support this week after he posted an Instagram video of himself shadowboxing outside his gym.

In the caption, the divisional king wrote:

“relax 🐺🫀.”

In response, fans have written the following comments below:

Fan comments #1

Fan comments #2

There is no doubt that Tawanchai vs. Superbon will be a matchup of the ages. Both men are top-tier strikers in their division who go about finishing their opponents in different ways.

Tawanchai is more of a high-volume striker who likes to inflict as much damage as possible during the duration of the fight, whereas Supebon tends to hold back in order to set up a solid counter-attack.

Either way you look at it, both men have the ability to finish fights, which is why the fans will be tuning in on October 6.

Watch ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon live and for free in North America with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.