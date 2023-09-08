“He’s a machine” - Tawanchai looking ripped beyond belief in preparation for Superbon super fight

Reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is looking absolutely shredded ahead of his historic battle against former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn.

The two modern-day legends will clash in the main event of ONE Fight Night 15 on October 7. It is, by all accounts, a pivotal bout in modern Muay Thai as two of the best in this generation will collide.

The defending world champion recently posted a video on Instagram showing his ultra-ripped-than-normal physique. Looks like the young Thai is going above and beyond in his preparations.

Here's the video:

"You didn’t come this far to only come this far!📈💯#OntrackGym"

Fans are absolutely astounded by the world champion's physique and are flooding the comments section with words of admiration:

Comments on the video

@sk201768 have some motivational words for the world champ:

"Don't stop improving. Keep moving forward for stability. Luck belongs to those who try."

@vintage.lynnt is living evidence of how much Tawanchai inspires people to be great:

"Wanna b like you when I grow up"

@_alex_chu_ may have coined a new nickname for the 24-year-old Thai icon:

"He’s a machine!"

@mrwick131 may be just a tad to affectionate of his idol:

"You’re so goddamn powerful. I fu*kin’ love u man! ❤️🔥🙌"

Tawanchai was last seen in action at ONE Fight Night 13 last month. He entered the world of kickboxing for the first time in ONE Championship and destroyed Davit Kiria's arm with a kick. He did so after landing a handful of hard roundhouse kicks to the Georgian's high guard. The world champ didn't care what he was hitting. Whether it's Kiria's head or forearms, he was aiming to break anything his shin collided with.

Just two months after destroying Kiria, ONE Tawanchai will be going back to his turf to defend his throne against an invading kickboxer in Superbon. At ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, two of the best strikers in their prime will lock horns to determine who is truly the best.

The event goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.