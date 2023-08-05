ONE Fight Night 13 results: Tawanchai snaps Davit Kiria’s arm with hellish body kick for TKO victory

Thai superstar Tawanchai added another impressive finish to his record inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday night against former GLORY Kickboxing world champion Davit Kira.

Tawanchai came out and immediately looked to establish his kicks, targeting Kiria’s legs right away. That continued to be the theme throughout the first round as Tawanchai continued to pepper Kiria with vicious leg strikes every time the Georgian standout attempted to close the distance. In the closing seconds of the opening round, Tawanchai landed a solid straight right that popped Kiria’s head back.

It was more of the same in the second round with Davit Kiria attempting to close the distance, but eating strikes from Tawanchai in the process. Kiria’s leg is beginning to show signs of damage, but Kiria is able to land his best punch of the fight in round two, landing a big left hook while in close.

Despite that, Tawanchai is undoubtedly was ahead going into the third as Kiria has simply struggled to muster enough offense to stay competitive with the Thai world champion.

Coming out for the third round, Tawanchai unleashes a vicious body kick that Kiria was able to block with his forearm, but the blow appeared to have broken the Georgian’s arm. Kiria waves off the fight, motioning to his injured arm. Unable to continue, referee Olivier Coste has no choice, but to step in and call for the stoppage less than 30 seconds into the third and final round.

Official Result: Tawanchai def. Davit Kiria via TKO (body kick/arm injury) at 0:29 of Round 3.

With the victory at ONE Fight Night 13, Tawanchai scored his fifth-straight victory under the ONE banner and his first kickboxing win in ONE Championship. This impressive run also includes four highlight-reel-worthy knockouts.

The finish was also good enough to earn him a $50,000 bonus from ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong.