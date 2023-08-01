Chatri Sityodtong thrilled to add more events after successful U.S. debut: “There’s so much demand for ONE”

ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong is thrilled to add more events in the United States following a successful first-ever live on-ground there earlier this year.

The promotion finally descended on the U.S. back in May with ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video which was played to a sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

American mixed martial arts legend and ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson headlined the event, taking on Brazilian Adriano Moraes in a trilogy title fight. ‘Mighty Mouse’ went on to win the showdown and retain his world title by unanimous decision.

With the overwhelming reception ONE received in its maiden U.S. foray, Chatri Sityodtong is now looking forward to staging more stacked events for American fans in their next visits.

Chatri Sityodtong shared this in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, saying:

“We’re excited to hold these events once a quarter in 2024. There’s so much demand for ONE in the U.S. Our first event, we sold out several weeks in advance.”

Apart from Johnson and Moraes, other ONE Championship superstars in action at ONE Fight Night 10 included Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Mikey Musumeci, Stamp Fairtex, Zebaztian Kadestam, Sage Northcutt, Aung La N Sang, Tye Ruotolo, Reinier de Ridder, Jackie Buntan, Kairat Akhmetov, and Ok Rae Yoon.

The U.S. event was part of the promotion’s continued push to take its brand of topnotch combat sports action to more fans in different parts of the world.

Since being established a over a decade ago, ONE Championship has established itself as one of the world’s biggest sports media properties for viewership and engagement.