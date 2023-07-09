Mikey Musumeci learning the ins and outs of fight business from Chatri Sityodtong

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci doesn’t have much on his mind other than jiu-jitsu, pasta, pizza, and chess.

However, the self-confessed nerd shared in a recent podcast session that he’s been stepping out of his comfort zone to gain knowledge surrounding the business side of martial arts.

There are some days when ‘Darth Rigatoni’ does hit a standstill as he discovers more ins and outs of the game, though.

During such times, Mikey Musumeci revealed that ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has always been ready with a piece of advice.

Speaking on The Fighter and The Kid, the 27-year-old said:

“Right now, I'm just focusing on other aspects of life, how to be a better person. Learning a bit of business too, I always ask him [Chatri Sityodtong] questions.”

Watch the full video below:

It is no easy task, for sure. However, with a computer-like brain and unwavering focus, the New Jersey native can achieve whatever he has his mind set on, as evidenced by his success in ‘the gentle art.’

His discipline and incomparable determination has allowed him to hit the highest of highs in jiu-jitsu. And like a duck to water, the five-time IBJJF world champion has seen some of the best career days in his short yet successful tenure at the Singapore-based organization.

Now, a three-time flyweight submission grappling world champion, Mikey Musumeci, remains focused on scaling new heights in martial arts.

If he can take that same mindset into the business aspect of the sport, it is more than likely that ‘Darth Rigatoni’ could be more of an entrepreneur than a Sith Lord himself.

Poll : 0 votes