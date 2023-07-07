Mikey Musumeci describes ONE Championship’s submission grappling as the ‘most professional thing’

Mikey Musumeci is extremely positive that no one does submission grappling better than ONE Championship.

The ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion has positioned himself as one of the leading talents in the discipline since saying yes to the Singapore-based organization in March last year.

As a five-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ arrived with plenty of hype. And based on his performances so far, he’s left no doubt as to why there was so much buzz on his signature.

After all, it has been a win-win situation for both parties. ONE Championship has established itself as the true leader of the submission grappling realm. The New Jersey native, on the other hand, has continued to inspire millions worldwide through his exciting submission-hunting game.

So much so that Mikey Musumeci believes he will never think about plying his trade at any other organization.

He had this to say to Brendan Schaub on The Fighter and The Kid podcast:

“Why would I want to compete in anything else? This is the most professional possible thing for jiu-jitsu. I can compete every month if I wanted to.”

Watch the video here:

Already a three-time ONE submission grappling world champion, the 27-year-old is thinking about expanding his resume into a different discipline after he racks up another successful world title defense.

The two martial arts Mikey Musumeci has in mind are Muay Thai and MMA. In fact, he’s already befriended the king of each discipline, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and Demetrious Johnson.

Poll : 0 votes