WATCH: Mikey Musumeci breaks down his clinical submission of Japanese legend Masakazu Imanari

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci owns one of the very best minds in submission grappling.

Whilst his incredibly flexible body and unassuming strength are huge attributes, the biggest key to his success lies in his mental fortitude and intelligence.

Thanks to spending hours upon hours on the mats each and every single day, his jiu-jitsu brain is equivalent to a high-end gaming computer, ready to tackle any scenario and find the best possible solutions to any task, which allows him to experience the sport in the best way possible.

Watching a wizard like Mikey Musumeci at work is a completely unique experience as witnessed in his most recent title defense at ONE Fight Night 10.

After receiving an incredible reception from the fans in Broomfield, Colorado, the New Jersey native showed next-level IQ by giving up on a submission attempt that many others would have settled for, in order to get a better one, and seal the victory.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ has built his entire career off of this, all you need to do is revisit his debut in ONE Championship to watch the jiu-jitsu specialist outsmarting opponents.

At ONE 156 in April last year, he faced off with Japanese legend Masakazu Imanari, looking to introduce himself to the ONE fans.

To the eyes of many, the pasta-loving athlete only went for a slick back take that led to the rear-naked choke. But there was a lot of thinking, adaptation, and ways to achieve that highlight-reel finish.

In a recent post by ONE Championship, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ broke down his precise submission win over the Japanese martial arts legend:

“A method to the madness 🤌 What other techniques would you like ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mikey Musumeci to break down? 🤔 @mikeymusumeci”

Check out this highlight reel clip from the great Mikey Musumeci below:

