Mikey Musumeci notes there are ‘no shortcuts’ to his success in jiu-jitsu 

ONE Flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is at the very forefront of the sport.

Despite all of his success competing at the highest level, the divisional king is still as motivated as ever to keep improving day in and day out.

His drive to be the very best has been unwavering despite everything that he has already accomplished. Musumeci, however, insists that there is no hidden secret to his career.

Having started jiu-jitsu at a very young age, Mikey and his sister Tammi fell in love with the sport and would spend hours in their garage learning techniques and drilling them over and over again.

Spending more time on the mats than anyone else has been his key to success. This has made Musumeci the champion he is, and is something that is always on full display each time he steps inside the Circle under the ONE Championship banner.

This unmatched level of attention to detail and grappling IQ shone through in his most recent title defense at ONE Fight Night 10 against Osamah Almarwai, where he willingly gave up one submission threat to search for another and secure the tap.

In an interview alongside on The Fighter and The Kid podcast, Mikey Musumeci spoke about what makes him special:

“I just feel like everyone just look for shortcuts, but there aren't no shortcuts in life. We have to like work hard, regardless of what other people are doing, you know.”

Watch the full interview below:

