John Wayne Parr raves about ‘elite’ Superbon: “Timing, power, and experience”

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn has amassed millions of fans from all corners of the world. However, none could be bigger than Australian Muay Thai legend ‘The Gunslinger’ John Wayne Parr.

The former ONE Championship superstar recently professed his admiration for the Thai striking icon.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Parr shared what he thinks makes Superbon such a special fighter.

‘The Gunslinger’ said:

“Timing, power, and experience. He’s got every tick box ticked as well. He’s so elite, and one crucial mistake can be the end of the fight in the blink of an eye.”

Superbon Singha Mawynn is set to challenge reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai for his ONE gold in the main event of ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 6.

Parr knows this fight is going to be super close, and that Tawanchai is just as great as Superbon, which makes for an incredible matchup. That being said, Parr simply cannot wait to see both men throw down in the ring.

The Australian legend added:

“Either way, they’re both as amazing as each other, so yeah, one mistake on either side is going to decide who wins or not.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.