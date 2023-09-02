“The science of southpaws” - Fans admire Tawanchai’s technique breakdowns

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is undoubtedly one of, if not the most, technical strikers in the world today. His technical know-how of the Art of Eight Limbs is second to none. If you want to know what we're talking about, just watch any entry in the Thai world champion's fight library. One good example is when he methodically dismantled Niclas Larsen last year.

ONE Championship posted a video of the world champion breaking down his technique when he KO'd Larsen:

"The ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion breaks it down 🤓 Will Tawanchai defend his throne against Superbon on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15 on @primevideo? @tawanchay_pk"

In truth, Tawanchai's technique utilized in the KO is nothing new as many practitioners know that the hook-straight combo is best used against an opponent of opposite stance. What makes his special is everything else that didn't involve the punches - the perfect distance, the right timing, and lastly, the insane speed. The ONE featherweight Muay Thai king is scientific with his technique.

Fans are loving the breakdown as they have been given a glimpse inside the mind of a genius. Here are some of the notable comments:

Comments on the video

@wills_modern_desserts is loving the wealth of knowledge he's receiving from the modern-day master:

"He been giving out tips all day and I’ve just been keeping mental notes 😂keep ‘em coming keep ‘em coming 😂"

@onlycombatnews sees the science behind the greatness:

"The science of south paws 🐾"

@jakethebreakfastsnakemma210 knows that the Art of Eight Limbs is largely a game of inches:

"That little space you leave open, can make a big difference."

@sebastian020302 sees the world champ for what he truly is:

"He is really a technical fighter. A strategic warrior😮👏🙌"

Tawanchai is scheduled to defend his belt against former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn in the main event of ONE Fight Night 15 on October 7. The bound is deemed "best vs. the best" as two of the greatest strikers in the world today collide for gold.

ONE Fight Night 15 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.