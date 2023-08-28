“Best Muay Thai striker” - Fans get behind Tawanchai in impending blockbuster against Superbon

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is the closest you can get to a perfect Muay Thai fighter. He has perfect technique, inhuman speed, debilitating power, and terminator-like calm.

All these were in full display when the 24-year-old prodigy dismantled Niclas Larsen back in June last year at ONE 158.

ONE posted a throwback video of the bout on Instagram:

"Tawanchai put on an absolute CLINIC against Niclas Larsen 🥊 Can the featherweight Muay Thai king defend his crown against Superbon on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15 on @primevideo? 👑 @tawanchay_pk"

Fans are expressing their love for the Thai phenom in the comments section. Here are some of the most notable ones:

Comments on Tawanchai's video

@michel.insky alluded to the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion's devastating low roundhouse kick:

"Devastating leg Kicks"

@d.sao562 and @ponrebirth are hyped for the upcoming superfight with Superbon Singha Mawynn:

"The fight was Superbon is going to be 🔥🔥🔥"

"He has a chance. Superbon's been used to K-1 rules for so long."

@justin_tolli simply stated the obvious to many:

"best muay thai striker🔥"

In his last outing, Tawanchai destroyed Davit Kiria's arm after landing a few hard roundhouse kicks to the Georgian's high guard at ONE Fight Night 13. He didn't care what he was hitting. Whether it's your head or your forearms, something will eventually break. It was also the Thai phenom's kickboxing debut in ONE Championship.

Just two months after destroying Kiria, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion will be participating in what could be a pivotal match in Muay Thai's modern history. At ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, two of the best strikers in their prime will face each other.

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and pound-for-pound great Superbon Singha Mawynn will lace up the 4oz gloves to challenge Tawanchai for his Muay Thai throne.

Superbon is a kicking genius who can very well match the world champion's clean technique and surgical precision. This bout will be one for the ages.

ONE Fight Night 15 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.