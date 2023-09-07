“This is art” - Fans in pure amazement of Superbon and Tawanchai’s iconic KOs

Knockout artists Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn are less than a month away from their epic ONE world title encounter on October 6 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 15 is scheduled to feature three incredible title tilts, all headlined by the ONE featherweight world title fight as Tawanchai puts his 26 pounds of gold on the line against former featherweight kickboxing king, Superbon.

Ahead of their highly anticipated showdown, ONE Championship is looking at some of the pair’s most devastating knockouts in a compilation shared on the promotion’s Instagram.

“Master kickers are about to COLLIDE 💥 Who you got on October 6 when Tawanchai defends the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title against Superbon at ONE Fight Night 15 on @primevideo? 👑”

Taking to the comments section on the social media platform, fans marveled at the skill and power on display between two of ONE Championship’s most dangerous strikers.

“this is art 🔥🔥”

“Superbon sent two guys out on stretchers”

“Those kicks where made to break bones and steal”

“that third clip is insane”

“Did he break his arm”

Tawanchai goes into his latest ONE world title defense having scored five straight victories inside the Circle, with notable wins over Saemapetch Fairtex, Petchmorakot Petchyindee, Jamal Yusupov, and most recently, Davit Kira. He’ll look to make it six in a row, but that will be a tough task as he faces a foe like never before.

After surrendering his ONE featherweight kickboxing championship to Chingiz Allazov in January, Superbon bounced back, scoring a stunning head kick KO over Tayfun Ozcan to earn himself a crack at the featherweight Muay Thai title.

Will Tawanchai continue his reign in the art of eight limbs, or will Superbon claim his second world title in as many sports?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.