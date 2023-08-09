Tawanchai admits he’s still not good at kickboxing even after devastating finish of Davit Kiria

At the end of the day, Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s toughest critic will always be himself.

The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion made a triumphant ONE kickboxing debut last weekend at his old stomping grounds in Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

In one of the best highlights of the action-packed ONE Fight Night 13 spectacle, Tawanchai snapped Davit Kiria’s arm with a single kick, earning himself the TKO victory in the process.

While most fighters would be over the moon after such a remarkable showing, the Thai superstar was still not impressed by his performance.

In his post-event interview, the 24-year-old humbly admitted he still has a lot to learn when it comes to kickboxing:

“I don’t think I’m good at kickboxing and there’s still like a lot of things that I need to improve.”

Tawanchai made a name for himself in “The Art of Eight Limbs”, where he won four straight matches under the ONE banner.

The Pattaya native dethroned the mighty Petchmorakot Petchyindee last year and defended his gold strap against Jamal Yusupov in highlight-reel-worthy fashion at ONE Fight Night 7 last February.

In a bid to chase two-sport supremacy, Tawanchai left his comfort zone and entered unfamiliar territory under kickboxing rules against the dangerous Kiria.

Needless to say, the Thai destroyer passed that test with flying colors and cemented himself as a viable challenger for the featherweight kickboxing crown.

For now, Tawanchai will return to his roots and lace the four-ounce gloves anew against perhaps his most fearsome challenger yet, Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6.

Here's Tawanchai's full interview: