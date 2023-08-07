Hyped-up Tawanchai’s message to Superbon after TKO victory over Davit Kiria: “You’re next”

Tawanchai PK Saenchai sent a chilling warning to his next opponent shortly after that arm-breaking kick that earned him a TKO victory over Davit Kiria.

The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion cashed in another $50,000 performance bonus and added another entry to his ridiculous highlight reel last Friday, sending the entire Lumpinee Stadium into a state of pandemonium with one precise shot.

While the 24-year-old superstar is currently enjoying the spoils of his successful ONE kickboxing debut, he won’t rest on his laurels given that his next challenger is already lined-up.

Much to the delight of fans of the striking arts across the globe, Tawanchai will be taking on Superbon Singha Mawynn for the featherweight Muay Thai crown at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6.

In his ringside interview with Mitch Chilson, Tawanchai sent out this short but certainly sweet callout to his fellow Thai kicking machine:

“I feel so excited to be facing with Superbon. This fight, I’m finished. Superbon, you’re next!”

Initially viewed as the next great Muay Thai megastar, it appears the PK Saenchai standout is already one of the best disciples of “The Art of Eight Limbs” in the present time.

The Tawanchai era has already begun, and it’s certainly one of the most frighteningly mesmerizing displays of methodical violence that we’ve ever seen.

Tawanchai has literally broken his last two opponents. Prior to snapping Kiria’s arm, Jamal Yusupov also suffered a leg injury after being on the receiving end of one of Tawanchai’s laser-like kicks.

Meanwhile, Superbon is also known to deliver stunning head kick knockouts himself, including that absurd stepback counter kick that took away Tayfun Ozcan’s consciousness at ONE Fight Night 11 in June.

We’ll soon see whose kicking game reigns supreme in the battle of these two juggernauts at ONE Fight Night 15.

All of ONE’s Amazon cards are available live and can be replayed free of charge by Prime Video members in North America.