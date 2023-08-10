ONE Fight Night 15: Jonathan Haggerty ready to wear ‘kickboxing world title’ over his other shoulder

After shocking the world at ONE Fight Night 9 by becoming a two-time ONE Muay Thai world champion, Jonathan Haggerty is now out to go even bigger than before.

For the first time in his run with ONE Championship, ‘The General’ will have the opportunity to become a two-sport world champion on the global stage of the promotion.

At ONE Fight Night 15 in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 6, two world champions from other martial arts disciplines will meet inside the circle to compete for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

Having called each other out once Haggerty dethroned Nong-O back in April, the Brit will finally face ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade in a battle of two of the most exciting strikers on the roster.

With Andrade competing in a striking-only ruleset for the first time under the ONE Championship banner, ‘Wonder Boy’ also has plans to leave with a second title.

For Haggerty, the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, he can’t afford to overlook his Brazilian opponent just because he doesn’t have a track record of competing in this particular ruleset.

Andrade has proven himself to be one of the best strikers in ONE Championship’s MMA roster, and he isn’t here just to make up the numbers. That being said, stopping Haggerty at this point in his career is a task far easier said than done.

Once the fight was made official, Jonathan Haggerty made his intentions clear via an Instagram post where he vowed to leave the circle with two belts.

“IT'S OFFICIAL 🔥 @onechampionship. I’M ABOUT TO WRAP THE KICKBOXING WORLD TITLE AROUND MY OTHER SHOULDER 🤴🏼”

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free via Amazon Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription on October 6.