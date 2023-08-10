Tawanchai thinks he shares a similar skill set with ONE Fight Night 15 challenger Superbon

Tawanchai believes his style will match up well with his next opponent inside the Circle, Superbon Singha Mawynn.

ONE Fight Night 13 saw Tawanchai score his fifth-straight win, finishing former GLORY Kickboxing world champion Davit Kiria in the third round of their clash inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

But after making a brief excursion into kickboxing, Tawanchai will head back to the art of eight limbs for a superfight that no combat sports fan can afford to miss. On October 6, he will put his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title on the line against Superbon.

Discussing the bout in a post-fight interview with ONE Championship, Tawanchai suggested that his style should match up well with that of Superbon, leading to an altogether fun fight between two of the world’s best pound-for-pound strikers.

“I don’t think it would be make him such a difficult opponent. I think it would be a fun fight. I think we have close skills in terms of skill sets so I think it would be entertaining.”

After surrendering the ONE featherweight kickboxing title to Chingiz Allazov in January, Superbon bounced back in a big way, landing a second-round knockout against Tayfun Ozcan in June. This not only got him back into the win column, but it also earned him an opportunity to once again compete for ONE Championship gold.

Will Superbon once again feel the weight of 26 pounds of gold around his waist, or will the momentum of Tawanchai be too much to overcome?

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 13 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.