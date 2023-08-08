Chingiz Allazov says he’s the best pound-for-pound: “I beat all fighters”

At ONE Fight Night 13, Chingiz Allazov left no debate as to who the best kickboxer in the world is right now.

Defeating Marat Grigorian to defend his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title for the first time, the champion continued his legendary run inside the circle.

Looking better and better each time he steps on the global stage, ‘Chinga’ is the total package with devastating explosiveness, pinpoint accuracy and a relentless pace.

Rarely allowing Grigorian to corner him and start setting up his own strikes, Allazov got revenge on the man that beat him almost 10 years ago.

More importantly for the champion though was proving his status as the number one pound-for-pound kickboxer in ONE Championship and the world.

After dethroning Superbon earlier this year and winning the ONE featherweight kickboxing World Grand Prix in 2022, there can be no debate that Allazov is the best in the world right now.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube after his win, Chingiz Allazov spoke about his motivation for this fight and the statement he wanted to make:

“Now, I beat all fighters who are pound-for-pound in my category, in the world. I mean, I won against the three fighters and the three best strikers in the world. You know, they are dangerous fighters, clever fighters, and strong fighters.”

Watch the full interview below:

With consecutive wins over Sitthichai, Superbon and now Grigorian, the champion has left no room for debate at this point. At this rate, it will take a very special performance to dethrone ‘Chinga’ from the pinnacle of the sport.

North American viewers can catch all the action from ONE Fight Night 13 via the free event replay on Amazon Prime Video.