‘Troubled’ Chingiz Allazov uncertain about future: “Maybe I owe two or three fights to my fans”

Despite fighting with a heavy heart and restless mind, Chingiz Allazov dug deep and somehow retained his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 13 last Friday.

‘Chinga’ was able to outclass his former tormentor Marat Grigorian in an epic five-round, non-stop striking war between two world-class fighters.

Post-match, a troubled Allazov admitted he found it hard to concentrate during his training camp after dealing with some personal issues.

The Azerbaijan-Belarusian superstar refused to disclose the private matters that ail him. However, it’s so unbearable that he’s even considering cutting his storied career short and possibly walking away from it all.

While Allazov won't be making impulsive decisions based on emotions, he was also been vocal about possibly hanging up his gloves after a few more fights. After all, he still owes everything to his loyal fans, who stood by him long before he became a world champion.

The Gridin Gym affiliate said during his post-event interview with the South China Morning Post:

“I don’t know, maybe I [owe] two or three fights to my fans, you know, maybe my friends from Belarus and Azerbaijan. I have many fans.”

Allazov, of course, is arguably in the conversation as the pound-for-pound best kickboxer on the planet at the present time. It would be a damn shame if he decides to ride off into the sunset at the prime of his career.

His greatness was evident against the extremely skilled Grigorian, who came forward with relentless pressure and peppered him with precise punch combinations for a full 25 minutes.

Despite being compromised mentally, Chingiz Allazov still weathered that storm and put on a remarkable performance, using his sharp counters, smart angles, and pristine movement to outclass his Armenian challenger.

Let’s hope Allazov gets to resolve the issues that are plaguing him and return to what he does best inside the ONE ring.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 13 is available free of charge for those with a Prime Video membership in North America.

Here’s Allazov’s full interview with SCMP MMA: