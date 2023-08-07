Emotional Chingiz Allazov dedicates victory over Marat Grigorian to his departed grandfather 

Chingiz Allazov’s doting grandfather was the first to console him when he lost to Marat Grigorian 10 years ago.

Last weekend, in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, ‘Chinga’ finally avenged that defeat to his former tormentor in a masterful five-round showcase to retain his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

Post-match, a relieved but emotional Allazov was fighting back tears, as he remembered his biggest supporter, who sadly passed away before he could see him get even with Grigorian.

Chingiz Allazov shared in a tear-jerking ringside interview with Mitch Chilson:

“You know, before this fight, 10 years ago my grandfather said, ‘I like this moment, one day you will win over Marat Grigorian’. Three months ago he died. He don’t have this [win] with me. I [dedicate] this fight for him, my grandfather. I win this fight for you.”

Apart from it being his first world title defense, Allazov’s trilogy match with Grigorian was indeed personal.

Their first encounter ended in a no contest, while the rematch in 2013 didn’t go his way. Sure enough, the Gridin Gym superstar fought like a man possessed last Friday, going toe-to-toe with arguably one of the best pure strikers in the world today.

Grigorian’s forward pressure and precise punches would have overwhelmed lesser fighters. Allazov, though, methodically used elite movement and angles to bypass his aggressive foe’s style.

The Azerbaijan-Belarusian champion picked the second-ranked challenger apart from the outside with beautiful counters and jaw-dropping combinations to secure the victory.

For sure, Allazov would have loved to have his grandfather witness the most gratifying victory of his storied career. His beloved relative may no longer be with us physically, but Allazov will always have him in his heart and mind whenever he fights.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video is available free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.