ONE Fight Night 13 full results: Chingiz Allazov gets sweet revenge over Marat Grigorian to retain kickboxing title

Chingiz Allazov got even with his former tormentor Marat Grigorian and kept his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title in the process.

The headlining act of ONE Fight Night 13 featured two of the best strikers on the planet, as they treated fans inside Lumpinee Stadium with an epic five-round war.

Determined to avenge that stinging defeat to Grigorian 10 years ago, ‘Chinga’ played the role of the aggressor early on, setting up his kicks and punches from range to gain momentum.

The champ’s signature output was on full display, as his punches in bunches snuck past the challenger’s tight guard. Grigorian patiently weathered the storm and countered with his own venom at the end of Allazov’s shots.

The second-ranked contender bravely rushed forward in round two and connected on uppercuts near the ring ropes. Allazov’s elite footwork, however, kept him out of danger, as he continued peppering Grigorian with teep kicks and precise hooks from the outside. ‘Chinga’ retaliated from the Armenian’s forward pressure with well-timed knees to body each time he got inside.

The world-class strikers unloaded their vast arsenals in round 3. Grigorian got in close around the halfway mark of the round and dropped the champ with a nice straight. However, it was ruled a slip. The Gridin Gym star responded by assaulting the Armenian’s body during their phonebooth exchanges.

Much to the delight of the action-hungry crowd, Allazov and Grigorian displayed their best rock ‘em and sock ‘em robots impression in the final seconds of the round. With both fighters appearing to be in a deadlock entering the championship rounds, it was Allazov who broke free using push kicks to keep the challenger at bay.

Neither fighter gave an inch in the fifth and final round of their epic rivalry. Following a last-minute surge from Grigorian, Allazov secured the victory with his well-placed counters and overall mastery of the striking arts.

Final result: Chingiz Allazov defeats Marat Grigorian via unanimous decision to retain the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title

The well-earned victory pushed Allazov’s record to 61-5-1, including a 5-1 slate under the Singapore-based promotion.

ONE Fight Night 12 full results:

Chingiz Allazov defeats Marat Grigorian via unanimous decision to retain the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title

Mikey Musumeci defeats Jarred Brooks via submission (armbar) at 7:30 of round one to retain the ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title

Tawanchai PK Saenchai defeats Davit Kiria via TKO at 0:29 of round three (kickboxing – featherweight)

John Lineker defeats Kim Jae Woong via TKO (referee stoppage) at 4:56 of round three (MMA – catchweight 151 lbs)

Supergirl defeats Lara Fernandez via unanimous decision (kickboxing – catchweight 118 lbs)

Oumar Kane defeats Marcus Almeida via unanimous decision (MMA – heavyweight)

Elias Mahmoudi defeats Edgar Tabares via TKO at 1:38 of round one (Muay Thai – catchweight 135.25 lbs)

Tye Ruotolo defeats Dagi Arslanaliev via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:39 of round one (submission grappling - catchweight 180 lbs)

Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong defeats Nauzet Trujillo via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - catchweight 174 lbs)

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu defeats Jhanlo Mark Sangiao via submission (kimura) at 2:53 of round two (MMA - bantamweight)