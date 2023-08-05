ONE Fight Night 13: Who won the $50,000 bonuses?

ONE Championship always delivered on its promise of premier martial arts action, and ONE Fight Night 13 rightfully blew the roof off the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The Bangkok crowd bore witness to an insane 10-fight card featuring six total finishes, including three knockouts and three submissions.

Chingiz Allazov’s dominant defense of the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title against Marat Grigorian was a fitting end to an explosive event broadcasted live and free on Prime Video in North America.

Although Allazov deserved top billing, he is the No.1 pound-for-pound kickboxer in the world.

The card saw five fighters leave the hallowed stadium not just bearing all-important wins but $50,000 richer.

That said, here are the fighters who took home the cool $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu

ONE Fight Night 13 couldn’t have gotten a better opener than the barnburner between Mongolian mauler Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu and Filipino rising star Jhanlo Mark Sangiao.

The Team Lakay star was riding a perfect 3-0 ONE Championship run and aimed to avenge his teammate Adonis Sevilleno’s loss to Baatarkhuu.

Sangiao started the fight aggressively and tagged Baatarkhuu his trademark striking in the first round. The Mongolian veteran, however, matched Sangiao’s firepower in the second.

Baatarkhuu blasted Sangiao with a quick elbow that immediately put the young star to the mat. Sensing that his opponent was at his mercy, Baatarkhuu used his grappling to tear the gears off ‘The Machine’.

After isolating Sangiao’s arm, it wasn’t long before Baatarkhuu locked in the Kimura for the second-round submission finish.

Tye Ruotolo

It seems that Tye Ruotolo is still an unsolvable puzzle in ONE Championship.

The youngest-ever IBJJF world champion squared off with no.2 lightweight contender Dagi Arslanaliev in a catchweight (180 lbs) submission grappling match in what was deemed a tough test for Ruotolo.

Arslanaliev is an explosive grappler with a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt who has the speed to keep up with Ruotolo’s athleticism.

Submission grappling, however, was Ruotolo’s domain and he showed Arslanaliev why he’s one of the most feared BJJ artists on the planet today.

Arslanaliev was the aggressor at the start, but he soon found himself trapped in Ruotolo’s unending web of holds.

Ruotolo had Arslanaliev in a heel hook and things looked finished after the Turkish star hit him just above the hamstring. Although the action momentarily stopped, both fighters agreed that the strike was an offensive move and not a tap.

Just seconds later, though, Ruotolo transitioned to take Arlanaliev’s back and ultimately forced the submission with a rear-naked choke.

The victory didn’t just push Ruotolo to a 4-0 record in ONE Championship, he also earned his shot at the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title.

‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane

A bit of a spoiler, ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane’s bonus-winning performance is the only fight on this list that reached the judges’ scorecards. But the way he dismantled BJJ legend Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida was nothing short of spectacular.

‘Reug Reug’ was a massive underdog heading into Bangkok with most observers predicting ‘Buchecha’ to get another submission finish.

Besides, Almeida is the most decorated submission grappler in history with 17 BJJ world titles to his name.

Kane, however, pushed an ungodly pace that practically drained him of all his energy. Despite being a 6-foot heavyweight grappler, ‘Reug Reug’ moved and attacked as if he was a flyweight.

‘Reug Reug’ was an unrelenting offensive machine and he tagged ‘Buchecha’ with heavy shots on the feet and the ground.

Almeida tried his best to put ‘Reug Reug’ in a submission hold, but the Senegalese big man was just too much for the grappling icon.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai

Winning is almost inevitable when Tawanchai PK Saenchai steps between the ropes. What’s fascinating, however, is how the Thai superstar takes his victories.

The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion was fresh off his leg kick knockout of Jamal Yusupov when he jumped into kickboxing against Davit Kiria.

It was Tawanchai’s first kickboxing match in ONE Championship and he looked like he was still adjusting to the new ruleset against Kiria.

Though his bout against Kiria reached the third round, two more than his world title defense against Yusupov, Tawanchai was still as dominant as ever.

Kiria had a stellar guard that prevented Tawanchai from hitting him cleanly on the face. Tawanchai, however, didn’t care for any defensive stance in front of him.

Less than 30 seconds into the third, Tawanchai launched a lightning roundhouse kick that Kiria managed to block.

Unfortunately for Kiria, that kick broke his right arm into pieces resulting in the match ending in a TKO win for Tawanchai.

Mikey Musumeci

Previews for this matchup tabbed Jarred Brooks as probably the most dangerous challenger Mikey Musumeci would face in ONE Championship.

Musumeci was going to defend the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title against the man who holds the ONE strawweight world championship.

Brooks is a fearsome and intimidating grappler who has no problems grinding his opponents down with his terrifying wrestling game. If Brooks gets a dominant position, it’s practically over.

Musumeci knew he would be in a tough spot against Brooks, but submission grappling is his domain, and ‘The Monkey God’ was the unfortunate victim who stepped into it.

As expected, Brooks quickly charged at Musumeci hoping to secure that dominant position. Musumeci, however, already had the strawweight king analyzed and quickly orchestrated his ground offense.

Musumeci first locked in a heel hook but abandoned the hold due to Brooks’ shorter limbs. Instead, Musumeci worked his way up top eventually locking in the armbar for the submission finish.